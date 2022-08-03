Biotricity (BTCY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Biotricity to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s peers have a beta of -1.16, indicating that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 546 3313 3110 60 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

Biotricity presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 415.15%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 3.59%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Biotricity and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.62 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 14.88

Biotricity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -7.46% 7.35% 2.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biotricity peers beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

