Biotricity (BTCY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Biotricity to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Volatility and Risk
Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s peers have a beta of -1.16, indicating that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biotricity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Biotricity
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Biotricity Competitors
|546
|3313
|3110
|60
|2.38
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Biotricity and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Biotricity
|$7.70 million
|N/A
|-1.62
|Biotricity Competitors
|$9.22 billion
|$453.28 million
|14.88
Biotricity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Biotricity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Biotricity
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Biotricity Competitors
|-7.46%
|7.35%
|2.26%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Biotricity peers beat Biotricity on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.