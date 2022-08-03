Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $15.79. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 4,424 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 133,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 121,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

