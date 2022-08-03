Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $15.79. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 4,424 shares traded.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,561,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

