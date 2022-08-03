BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $3,373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 136,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

