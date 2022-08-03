Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.89.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.8 %

BRX opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.