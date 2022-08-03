Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Holdings Decreased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance
Broadscale Acquisition Profile
Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.
