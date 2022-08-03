Brokerages Set Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Target Price at $110.50

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.
AEDFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Aedifica from €93.00 ($95.88) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Aedifica from €141.50 ($145.88) to €132.50 ($136.60) in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Aedifica Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $99.00 on Friday. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29.
About Aedifica
Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aedifica (AEDFF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.