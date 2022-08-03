Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT at $855.83

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $855.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Citigroup downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.37) to GBX 490 ($6.00) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.49) to GBX 520 ($6.37) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($33.08) to GBX 2,675 ($32.78) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $9.57 on Friday. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.