Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) PT at $63.33

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 182,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

