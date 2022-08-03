Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target at $77.67

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.47.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 152,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 705,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 115,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.