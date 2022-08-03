Brokerages Set The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) PT at $38.75

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The RMR Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,286,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,190,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $864,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.57 on Friday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $899.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.49.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

