Brokerages Set Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Price Target at $31.00

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In related news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 3.09. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.32%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.