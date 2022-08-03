Brokers Offer Predictions for Heritage Commerce Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

