Brokers Set Expectations for OP Bancorp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OP Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Insider Transactions at OP Bancorp

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,030,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OP Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

