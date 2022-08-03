Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $10.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.12.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after buying an additional 309,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 281,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.