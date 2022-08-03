Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

