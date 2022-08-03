Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.
BLDR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.85.
Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $86.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource
In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.