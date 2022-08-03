Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.85.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 4.2 %

BLDR opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,766,000 after buying an additional 117,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,187,000 after buying an additional 133,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,925,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,097,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

