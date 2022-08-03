Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLDR. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

