C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Paul Zechmeister sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $322,070.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,507,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.