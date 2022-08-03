Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.78. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,730 shares of company stock valued at $64,071,827. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

