Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NYSE CM opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

