Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.13.
A number of research firms have commented on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
CP stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $10,774,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.