Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.13.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

CP stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $10,774,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

