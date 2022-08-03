Capreit (CAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Capreit to post earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$246.63 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

