Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 3,860 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.16.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average of $157.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

