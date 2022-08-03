Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $68.72, but opened at $66.20. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 196,160 shares.

Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 504.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 420,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 350,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

