Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $68.72, but opened at $66.20. Charles Schwab shares last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 196,160 shares.

Specifically, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,493,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,862,000 after purchasing an additional 96,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 420,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,330,000 after purchasing an additional 350,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

