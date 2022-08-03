Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.06 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $31.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $52.55 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CHTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $644.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $437.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.