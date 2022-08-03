China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) versus Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of China Liberal Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Nerdy -13.70% -55.71% -8.72%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Liberal Education and Nerdy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $3.91 million 1.95 -$1.25 million N/A N/A Nerdy $140.66 million 3.15 -$27.33 million ($0.26) -10.73

China Liberal Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Liberal Education and Nerdy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Nerdy has a consensus price target of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 103.11%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Summary

Nerdy beats China Liberal Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liberal Education

(Get Rating)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Nerdy

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

