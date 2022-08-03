Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $1,750.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a maintains rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,824.41.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,549.85 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,341.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,428.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.