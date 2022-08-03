Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.62.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.06 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $4,504,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

