Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.60% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RFI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 119,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance

Shares of RFI stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

