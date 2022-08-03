Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 10,841 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FFC opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

