Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 12,304 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.