Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,831 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in TransUnion by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Insider Activity

TransUnion Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $76.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

