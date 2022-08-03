Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 19,124 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

