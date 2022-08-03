Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 45,912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,019,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PBA stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

