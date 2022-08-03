Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 9.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $1,395,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BMAY stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

