Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.56% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IAT stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53.

