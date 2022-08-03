Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 20,435 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.15% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JVAL. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 343,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,872 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $39.27.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.