Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 20,802 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of United Natural Foods worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 62.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $2,371,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Natural Foods Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
