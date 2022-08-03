Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,825 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,912 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after buying an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after buying an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $407,888,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $298,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,564 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

