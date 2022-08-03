Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 35,539 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 263.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $842,000.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $122.91 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.39 and a 12-month high of $153.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89.

