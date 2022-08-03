Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,698,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 917.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. TheStreet downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock opened at $391.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.93. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.