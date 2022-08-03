Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Microchip Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.