Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

