Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SMDV opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.