Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,768,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $190.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.