Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,118 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 0.9 %

WRK opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

