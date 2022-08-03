Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.65% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.553 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

