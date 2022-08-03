Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $120.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $137.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

