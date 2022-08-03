Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.35 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE CAG opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 67.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

